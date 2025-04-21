Gujarat Titans Shine as Gill and Buttler Dazzle in IPL Thriller
Shubman Gill's commanding 90 and Jos Buttler's explosive finish propelled Gujarat Titans to a strong total of 198/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens. Despite KKR's efforts, GT's aggressive batting, led by Gill's powerhouse display, dominated the innings, setting the stage for an exciting chase.
Gujarat Titans, guided by Shubman Gill's masterful 90 and Jos Buttler's fiery end-of-innings performance, amassed a formidable 198/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 clash at Eden Gardens. Beginning on a cautious note, GT strategically countered the bowling threats from Vaibhav Arora and Moeen Ali, setting the groundwork for their big score.
Sudharsan led the initial charge, cutting loose with well-timed boundaries and building momentum alongside Gill, who initially took time to acclimate but soon found his rhythm. Gill, responding to home ground dynamics and attacking his former team, thrashed Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy with boundaries and a massive six, reaching fifty soon after.
Post-powerplay, Gill's brutal assault on Moeen Ali further accelerated the run rate. Though Sudharsan's valiant fifty was cut short by Andre Russell's sharp delivery, Jos Buttler continued the onslaught with boundary-laden strokes. Gill aimed for his century but fell to Vaibhab's adept bowling, caught by Rinku Singh. Despite the late wicket and Tewatia's underwhelming cameo, Buttler and Khan closed the innings on a high, adding 18 in the final over to put GT in a commanding position at 198/3.
