Triumphant Comeback: John Korir Wins Boston Marathon Amidst Sibling Legacy

Kenyan athlete John Korir clinched the Boston Marathon, recovering from a fall near the start to finish first in 2:04:45. His compatriot Sharon Lokedi denied a third consecutive win to Hellen Obiri. Korir and Wesley, his brother, are the only siblings to have won the marathon.

Updated: 21-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:59 IST
In an extraordinary feat, Kenyan runner John Korir emerged victorious in the Boston Marathon, securing his place in history with a time of 2:04:45. Overcoming an early fall, Korir surged ahead at the 20-mile mark, creating a significant lead to claim the title.

Korir's victory adds another layer to his family's legacy, as he and his brother Wesley are now the only siblings to have both won the prestigious race. Meanwhile, in a dramatic women's race, Sharon Lokedi managed to defeat fellow Kenyan Hellen Obiri, who was aiming for a third consecutive victory.

Lokedi's determined push in the last stretch denied Obiri, allowing her to cross the finish line in 2:17:22. Tanzanian Alphonce Simbu secured second place in the men's race, edging out Kenyan Cybrian Kotut in a tight finish.

