AC Milan's manager, Sergio Conceicao, believes his team's success in the Coppa Italia may save their lackluster season. He emphasized that Milan doesn't need the extra motivation of hindering Inter Milan's treble quest. Unfortunately, Milan sits ninth in Serie A, out of Champions League contention.

As last season saw Inter win the Scudetto over Milan, Conceicao remains determined to advance in Wednesday's semi-final, currently tied at 1-1. He asserts that the drive comes from daily efforts, not just opposing Inter. The match is pivotal as their league prospects dwindle.

Highlighting Milan's legacy, Conceicao acknowledged the importance of reaching the Coppa Italia final. The team welcomes back Kyle Walker and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from injuries. In other news, Bologna leads Empoli 3-0 in the concurrent semi-final, while Conceicao paid tribute to the late Pope Francis at the press conference.

