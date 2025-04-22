AC Milan Seeks Redemption in Coppa Italia Showdown Against Inter
AC Milan aims to rescue their season with Coppa Italia success, as Manager Sergio Conceicao downplays the motivation from spoiling Inter Milan's title pursuit. Milan is out of league contention and faces a challenging semi-final against Inter. Injured players Kyle Walker and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are set to return.
AC Milan's manager, Sergio Conceicao, believes his team's success in the Coppa Italia may save their lackluster season. He emphasized that Milan doesn't need the extra motivation of hindering Inter Milan's treble quest. Unfortunately, Milan sits ninth in Serie A, out of Champions League contention.
As last season saw Inter win the Scudetto over Milan, Conceicao remains determined to advance in Wednesday's semi-final, currently tied at 1-1. He asserts that the drive comes from daily efforts, not just opposing Inter. The match is pivotal as their league prospects dwindle.
Highlighting Milan's legacy, Conceicao acknowledged the importance of reaching the Coppa Italia final. The team welcomes back Kyle Walker and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from injuries. In other news, Bologna leads Empoli 3-0 in the concurrent semi-final, while Conceicao paid tribute to the late Pope Francis at the press conference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
