Left Menu

AC Milan Seeks Redemption in Coppa Italia Showdown Against Inter

AC Milan aims to rescue their season with Coppa Italia success, as Manager Sergio Conceicao downplays the motivation from spoiling Inter Milan's title pursuit. Milan is out of league contention and faces a challenging semi-final against Inter. Injured players Kyle Walker and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are set to return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:44 IST
AC Milan Seeks Redemption in Coppa Italia Showdown Against Inter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

AC Milan's manager, Sergio Conceicao, believes his team's success in the Coppa Italia may save their lackluster season. He emphasized that Milan doesn't need the extra motivation of hindering Inter Milan's treble quest. Unfortunately, Milan sits ninth in Serie A, out of Champions League contention.

As last season saw Inter win the Scudetto over Milan, Conceicao remains determined to advance in Wednesday's semi-final, currently tied at 1-1. He asserts that the drive comes from daily efforts, not just opposing Inter. The match is pivotal as their league prospects dwindle.

Highlighting Milan's legacy, Conceicao acknowledged the importance of reaching the Coppa Italia final. The team welcomes back Kyle Walker and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from injuries. In other news, Bologna leads Empoli 3-0 in the concurrent semi-final, while Conceicao paid tribute to the late Pope Francis at the press conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025