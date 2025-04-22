Left Menu

Dev Kumar Meena Shines with Record-Breaking Pole Vault

Dev Kumar Meena, a talented pole vaulter from Madhya Pradesh, set a new national record with a 5.35m vault during the National Federation Senior Athletics Championships. Despite his achievement, Meena missed the qualifying mark for the Asian Championships. The event also featured notable performances in women's and men's events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:17 IST
  • India

Dev Kumar Meena, a pole vaulter from Madhya Pradesh, dazzled the crowd at the National Federation Senior Athletics Championships by setting a new national record with a vault of 5.35 meters. This performance earned him a gold medal, surpassing his previous personal best and national record of 5.32 meters set earlier this year.

While Meena dominated the men's pole vault event, he fell short of the Asian Championships qualification mark of 5.51 meters. The Championships, hosted by the Athletics Federation of India, are scheduled to take place in Gumi, South Korea, from May 27-31. Meena expressed his disappointment over missing the mark, citing weather conditions.

The Championships also saw intense competition in other track and field events. In women's 400 meters, Rupal Chaudhary claimed gold, while Jyothi Yarraji won the women's 100m hurdles. Meanwhile, several athletes came close to, or exceeded, the Asian Championships qualifying times, showcasing the rising talent in Indian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

