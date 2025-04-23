Left Menu

Andre Agassi's Pickleball Rise: Teaming Up with Young Prodigy

Andre Agassi, former tennis world number one, is set to make his debut in the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. He will compete in the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships alongside top player Anna Leigh Waters. Although Agassi admires the sport, he doubts he will pursue it professionally post-tournament.

23-04-2025
Pickleball

Andre Agassi, a former world number one in tennis, is poised to enter the fast-evolving realm of pickleball. He will pair with Anna Leigh Waters, the top-ranked player at just 18, for the mixed doubles event at the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships.

Pickleball, which merges elements of tennis and badminton, has seen a surge in popularity since its inception in 1965. Agassi humorously remarks that Waters, with her winning streak, might benefit from his participation, joking that she might want a break from constant victories.

Despite his enthusiasm, Agassi does not see himself joining the professional ranks of pickleball post-tournament. "I am in a different phase of my life now," he remarks, suggesting his commitments are elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

