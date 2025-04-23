Andre Agassi's Pickleball Rise: Teaming Up with Young Prodigy

Andre Agassi, a former world number one in tennis, is poised to enter the fast-evolving realm of pickleball. He will pair with Anna Leigh Waters, the top-ranked player at just 18, for the mixed doubles event at the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships.

Pickleball, which merges elements of tennis and badminton, has seen a surge in popularity since its inception in 1965. Agassi humorously remarks that Waters, with her winning streak, might benefit from his participation, joking that she might want a break from constant victories.

Despite his enthusiasm, Agassi does not see himself joining the professional ranks of pickleball post-tournament. "I am in a different phase of my life now," he remarks, suggesting his commitments are elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)