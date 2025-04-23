Left Menu

KL Rahul's Move to Delhi Capitals Sparks New Chapter

Veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara sees KL Rahul's transfer to Delhi Capitals as beneficial for him and the Indian team. Both Pujara and former England player Nick Knight note Rahul's maturity and freedom from captaincy pressure as reasons for his impressive performance this season.

Updated: 23-04-2025 12:33 IST
KL Rahul (Photo: @DelhiCapitals/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara believes KL Rahul's transition to the Delhi Capitals will be advantageous for both him and the national team. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Pujara highlighted Rahul's maturity this season, noting that although Rahul had a shaky start, he soon regained his form.

Pujara remarked, "It's good to move on, which will help him excel both for DC and the Indian team. Recently, he's become crucial for India, showcasing a matured understanding of his game." He observed a distinct improvement in Rahul's gameplay, and despite an earlier lack of fluidity, Rahul managed to adapt effectively.

Former England player Nick Knight commented on the pressures of captaincy and how it can affect players differently. Knight suggested that the freedom from not being the captain could be aiding Rahul's stellar form. He added, "We've got this obsession in cricket that the best player has to be captain. That's not always the case." Rahul's outstanding performance and Abhishek Porel's steady half-century guided DC to an 8-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants. Rahul's impressive 57* marked his 40th IPL half-century, making him the fastest to reach 5000 runs in the league's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

