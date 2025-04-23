Mizoram's Rising Stars: Young Hockey Players Make National Impact

In a significant move for Indian women's hockey, five under-16 girls from Mizoram have been selected among 15 young talents by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for induction into the National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs). This selection marks a turning point, reflecting the growing influence of Mizoram in the national hockey scene.

The chosen players emerged from the ASMITA leagues, a key platform for identifying young talent, post the 2024-25 season. Piyush Dubey, the High Performance Director for SAI and Khelo India, emphasized that these girls are being groomed for future Olympics, recognizing their potential to advance to the senior national team.

Mizoram's rise in women's hockey has been notable, with the state securing its first bronze medal in the senior national championship. Contributions from coaches at the SAI center and role models like Olympian Lalremsiami have inspired young girls to pursue the sport actively.

