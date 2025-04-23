LSG's Comeback attempt thwarted by Delhi Capitals' Bowlers

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were unable to overcome their initial struggle against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter. Assistant coach Vijay Dahiya admitted that the team fell behind early on, and despite attempting a comeback through aggressive play by David Miller, they couldn't achieve the desired run rate.

Dahiya explained that significant runs conceded in the 8th and 9th overs cost them momentum, compounded by the challenging pitch conditions. While emphasizing the need to address these strategic lapses, he commended the Delhi Capitals' bowlers for adeptly adapting to the conditions, which played a crucial role in LSG's defeat.

KL Rahul's half-century couldn't rescue LSG as Delhi Capitals clinched an eight-wicket victory, courtesy of strong performances from Abishek Porel and Axar Patel. Rishabh Pant's controversial batting position and LSG's failure to capitalize on Aiden Markram's contributions further highlighted the challenges faced by the Lucknow team in this outing.

