Chennai Super Kings Maintain Calm Amidst Challenging IPL Season
Despite a challenging IPL season and being at the bottom of the points table, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan emphasizes that the franchise remains calm and isn't hitting the panic button. With captain Ruturaj Gaikwad injured, M S Dhoni has resumed leadership, focusing on improving team performances.
Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan reassures that the franchise remains composed amidst a tough IPL season, where they've suffered five consecutive defeats.
Despite their current position at the bottom of the points table, Viswanathan underscores that there's no panic within the team, emphasizing a steady approach to improvements.
M S Dhoni, stepping in as captain during Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury, is tasked with steering the team through remaining crucial matches as CSK aims to turn their fortunes around.
