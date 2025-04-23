Chennai Super Kings Maintain Calm Amidst Challenging IPL Season

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan reassures that the franchise remains composed amidst a tough IPL season, where they've suffered five consecutive defeats.

Despite their current position at the bottom of the points table, Viswanathan underscores that there's no panic within the team, emphasizing a steady approach to improvements.

M S Dhoni, stepping in as captain during Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury, is tasked with steering the team through remaining crucial matches as CSK aims to turn their fortunes around.

