Legacy of Progress: Pope Francis' Lasting Impact on the Catholic Church

Argentine priest Guillermo Marcó, a former spokesman for Pope Francis when he was the archbishop of Buenos Aires, confidently stated that the pontiff's initiatives to open up and modernize the Catholic Church won't fade after his death.

Pope Francis passed away at 88 from a stroke and heart failure, with his funeral scheduled for Saturday. A new pope is to be elected soon, although no clear frontrunner has emerged. The critical question remains whether the successor will maintain the liberal reforms championed by Francis or revert to a conservative approach.

Marcó emphasized the likelihood of continuity, citing that Pope Francis appointed around 80% of the cardinal electors. Known as the 'Slum Pope' for his humble lifestyle and dedication to the impoverished, Francis' influence is expected to endure beyond his tenure.

Paraguayan Cardinal Adalberto Martínez highlighted Pope Francis' legacy of being close to the poor, indicating that his teachings and reforms have left an indelible mark on the Church.

