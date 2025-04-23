Left Menu

Faith Kipyegon's Sub-Four Mile Dream: Breaking New Ground in Women's Athletics

Three-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon aims to break the sub-four minute mile barrier for women in a Nike 'Breaking 4' project. Inspired by Eliud Kipchoge's historic marathon, Kipyegon's attempt at Stade Charlety, Paris, involves innovative gear and support, highlighting her bold ambitions in redefining limits for female athletes.

Faith Kipyegon

Faith Kipyegon, a distinguished Kenyan athlete with three Olympic gold medals, is setting her sights on another groundbreaking achievement. In a Nike-driven initiative, she aims to become the first woman to run a sub-four minute mile. This ambitious endeavor is reminiscent of Eliud Kipchoge's celebrated sub-two hour marathon milestone.

Scheduled for June 26 at Stade Charlety in Paris, Kipyegon's trial will benefit from advanced technology, including high-tech shoes and strategic pacer assistance. Although these enhancements mean her record won't be officially recognized, the attempt signifies a leap towards redefining achievements in women's athletics.

Kipyegon's vision of breaking new records is not merely personal; it's a message of empowerment for women globally. Her efforts, bolstered by Nike's technological expertise and support from peers like Kipchoge, aim to inspire athletes to pursue audacious goals beyond conventional boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

