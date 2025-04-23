Rajat Patidar's Royal Challenge: Adapting to Chinnaswamy's Testing Pitch
Captain Rajat Patidar emphasizes the need for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to adapt to the challenging pitch conditions at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite losing home games, their away wins keep them in the top ranks. Patidar stresses learning from mistakes and focusing on shot selection and adaptation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:08 IST
Captain Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru has called on his team to adapt to the challenging pitch conditions at Chinnaswamy Stadium, rather than using it as an excuse for their losses.
Though the team has lost all three home matches this IPL season, they have managed to stay in the top tier of the leaderboard due to their strong performance in away games.
Patidar acknowledged that shot selection is crucial on pitches with variable bounce and that the team must continue learning from past mistakes to improve in future games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Showdown in the IPL: Royal Challengers vs. Delhi Capitals
High-Stakes Duel: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in Indian Premier League.
Virat Kohli Leads Royal Challengers to Victory
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in Indian Premier League match in Jaipur.