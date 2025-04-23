Left Menu

Klaasen and Manohar's Heroics Resurrect SRH Amidst Top Order Collapse

Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar's 99-run stand rescued Sunrisers Hyderabad from a poor start against Mumbai Indians, leading them to 143/8 in 20 overs at Uppal Stadium. Despite an early collapse, SRH's late resurgence, notably scoring 53 runs in the last five overs, offered them a fighting chance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:31 IST
Klaasen and Manohar's Heroics Resurrect SRH Amidst Top Order Collapse
Heinrich Klaasen. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display of resilience, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar spearheaded a dramatic turnaround for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians at Uppal Stadium on Wednesday. Their 99-run partnership was the linchpin in SRH's comeback after the team found themselves in dire straits at 35/5. Ultimately, SRH managed to post a competitive score of 143/8.

The match's early overs saw SRH reeling due to a valiant show by Mumbai's bowlers. Trent Boult's impressive spell included dismissing Travis Head for a four-ball duck, setting the stage for SRH's struggle. Despite questionable umpiring decisions and a shaky top order, Klaasen and Manohar's efforts revived the innings, accumulating crucial runs in the latter stages.

SRH's fightback was underscored by their scoring flurry, amassing 53 runs in the final five overs. While Boult shone with figures of 4/26, it was Klaasen who emerged as the day's hero, knocking 71 runs and forming a critical alliance with Manohar, who himself contributed 43 runs, providing SRH a fighting chance in the contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025