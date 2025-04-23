Klaasen and Manohar's Heroics Resurrect SRH Amidst Top Order Collapse

In a thrilling display of resilience, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar spearheaded a dramatic turnaround for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians at Uppal Stadium on Wednesday. Their 99-run partnership was the linchpin in SRH's comeback after the team found themselves in dire straits at 35/5. Ultimately, SRH managed to post a competitive score of 143/8.

The match's early overs saw SRH reeling due to a valiant show by Mumbai's bowlers. Trent Boult's impressive spell included dismissing Travis Head for a four-ball duck, setting the stage for SRH's struggle. Despite questionable umpiring decisions and a shaky top order, Klaasen and Manohar's efforts revived the innings, accumulating crucial runs in the latter stages.

SRH's fightback was underscored by their scoring flurry, amassing 53 runs in the final five overs. While Boult shone with figures of 4/26, it was Klaasen who emerged as the day's hero, knocking 71 runs and forming a critical alliance with Manohar, who himself contributed 43 runs, providing SRH a fighting chance in the contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)