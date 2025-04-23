Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Coach Urges Precision as Season Hangs in Balance

Rajasthan Royals' head coach, Rahul Dravid, emphasizes the need for precision in their upcoming matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With six games left, RR is on a losing streak, while RCB seeks to overturn their home ground misfortunes. Dravid highlights the importance of seizing critical moments and adapting to challenging pitches.

Rajasthan Royals team. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
As the Rajasthan Royals gear up for an away clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, head coach Rahul Dravid stresses the importance of eliminating errors with only six games remaining in their league campaign. Currently struggling, Rajasthan has faced six defeats in eight matches, including a daunting four-match losing streak.

The team faces an RCB side determined to break their losing run at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, despite a strong record in away games. Dravid, speaking at a pre-match press conference, emphasized the significance of playing well to remain competitive in the tournament.

Dravid notes the challenges of the Bengaluru pitch, explaining the hurdles faced by the batters so far this season. He underscores the importance of adapting to varying conditions and seizing the initiative in crucial game moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

