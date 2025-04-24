Triumphant Strides: Indian Boxers Punch Through to Asian U-15 Semifinals
Five Indian boxers, comprising three boys and two girls, reached the semifinals of the Asian U-15 Championships. Nelson Khwairakpam, Abhijeet, Lakshay Phogat, Princi, and Samruddhi Satish Shinde showcased remarkable performances. Six other Indian athletes had previously advanced to the semifinals earlier in the tournament.
- Country:
- Jordan
Five Indian boxing talents, including three boys and two girls, exhibited exceptional skills as they advanced to the semifinals of the Asian U-15 Championships.
The men's division spotlighted Nelson Khwairakpam, who secured a decisive Referee Stops Contest victory against Chinese Taipei's Wang Sheng-Yang. Abhijeet and Lakshay Phogat delivered commanding performances to seal 5-0 wins over rivals from Kyrgyzstan and Jordan.
In the women's section, Princi achieved a formidable 5-0 victory over Ukraine's Yeva Kubanova, while Samruddhi Satish Shinde triumphed with an RSC in the third round against Ukraine's Kseniia Savina. Tuesday had already seen six Indian boxers punch their tickets to the semifinals, marking a successful outing for the team so far.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Criticizes A.R. Rahman's Studio Practices
Abhijeet Bhattacharya Criticizes AI's Impact on Music Industry, Blames AR Rahman
New Zealand Rejects Treaty Principles Bill Amid Widespread Protests
School Principal Suspended After Viral Video Sparks Outrage
India Gifts 6 School Buses to Sao Tome and Principe to Enhance Education Access