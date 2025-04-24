Left Menu

Triumphant Strides: Indian Boxers Punch Through to Asian U-15 Semifinals

Five Indian boxers, comprising three boys and two girls, reached the semifinals of the Asian U-15 Championships. Nelson Khwairakpam, Abhijeet, Lakshay Phogat, Princi, and Samruddhi Satish Shinde showcased remarkable performances. Six other Indian athletes had previously advanced to the semifinals earlier in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:59 IST
Triumphant Strides: Indian Boxers Punch Through to Asian U-15 Semifinals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Five Indian boxing talents, including three boys and two girls, exhibited exceptional skills as they advanced to the semifinals of the Asian U-15 Championships.

The men's division spotlighted Nelson Khwairakpam, who secured a decisive Referee Stops Contest victory against Chinese Taipei's Wang Sheng-Yang. Abhijeet and Lakshay Phogat delivered commanding performances to seal 5-0 wins over rivals from Kyrgyzstan and Jordan.

In the women's section, Princi achieved a formidable 5-0 victory over Ukraine's Yeva Kubanova, while Samruddhi Satish Shinde triumphed with an RSC in the third round against Ukraine's Kseniia Savina. Tuesday had already seen six Indian boxers punch their tickets to the semifinals, marking a successful outing for the team so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025