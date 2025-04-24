Triumphant Strides: Indian Boxers Punch Through to Asian U-15 Semifinals

Five Indian boxing talents, including three boys and two girls, exhibited exceptional skills as they advanced to the semifinals of the Asian U-15 Championships.

The men's division spotlighted Nelson Khwairakpam, who secured a decisive Referee Stops Contest victory against Chinese Taipei's Wang Sheng-Yang. Abhijeet and Lakshay Phogat delivered commanding performances to seal 5-0 wins over rivals from Kyrgyzstan and Jordan.

In the women's section, Princi achieved a formidable 5-0 victory over Ukraine's Yeva Kubanova, while Samruddhi Satish Shinde triumphed with an RSC in the third round against Ukraine's Kseniia Savina. Tuesday had already seen six Indian boxers punch their tickets to the semifinals, marking a successful outing for the team so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)