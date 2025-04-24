England's Women's Rugby Dominance: The Double-Edged Sword

As England gears up for a potential seventh consecutive Women's Six Nations title this Saturday, their dominance is under scrutiny. While victory over France would please many at Twickenham, for the team's coaches, it raises questions about the sport's growth amid a series of overwhelming wins, echoing concerns about World Rugby's aspirations to expand the game's audience.

England's performance has been nothing short of spectacular; they have won the last six championships, with a remarkable run halted only by a COVID-shortened tournament in 2021. Having secured 30 consecutive wins in the championship, their only recent setback was a narrow World Cup final defeat to New Zealand in 2022. As they seek revenge in the upcoming World Cup, the probability of another showdown with New Zealand looms large.

Throughout the current Six Nations campaign, coach John Mitchell has experimented with his lineup, preparing for the World Cup by building two strong squads. Despite overwhelming victories, including a 59-7 result against Scotland, the true test remains ahead, as France presents the most formidable challenge, and perhaps a glimpse into more crucial encounters to come.

