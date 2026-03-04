Left Menu

France's Nuclear Arsenal Expansion Alarms Russia

Russia is alarmed by France's plan to expand its nuclear arsenal, viewing it as a destabilizing move. Emmanuel Macron's initiative involves European nations in French nuclear exercises, sparking concerns in Moscow. Russia urges inclusion of French and British arsenals in global nuclear negotiations.

Moscow has expressed significant concerns about France's recent announcement to expand its nuclear arsenal, labeling the move as highly destabilizing. This alarming stance was echoed on Wednesday when Russian officials suggested that France's initiative posed a potential threat to Russia.

President Emmanuel Macron unveiled the plan earlier this week, which includes engaging other European nations in French nuclear exercises. This comes as France and Germany establish a nuclear steering group to deliberate on deterrence strategies. Macron initially announced the strategic dialogue back in March 2025, aiming to extend France's nuclear protection to European allies who formerly depended on the United States.

Kremlin officials reiterated their viewpoint that Europe must include French and British nuclear weapons in any forthcoming global nuclear negotiations, especially after the expiration of the New START treaty last month, the last agreement to cap Russian and U.S. strategic nuclear arsenals.

