Dembélé's Goal Drought: A Timely Concern for PSG
Dembélé's recent goal-scoring decline is a concern for PSG, especially ahead of their Champions League semifinal against Arsenal. While his earlier form was exceptional, recent performances have been lackluster. PSG coach Luis Enrique faces a tough decision on whether to play him or keep him rested for the vital match.
Ousmane Dembélé's recent struggle to find the back of the net has Paris Saint-Germain anxious ahead of their crucial Champions League semifinal clash against a confident Arsenal side.
Despite Dembélé's stellar start to the season, his goal-scoring tally has significantly dipped in the past few weeks, raising concerns about his form as PSG battles for European glory.
Coach Luis Enrique is deliberating on whether to deploy Dembélé in their upcoming fixture against Nice or preserve his energy for the anticipated face-off with Arsenal, where his agility and sharpness could be pivotal.
