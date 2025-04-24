Bangladesh Captain Reflects on Test Loss, Backs Underfire Wicketkeeper

Bangladesh's cricket captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has extended support to wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim after their three-wicket loss to Zimbabwe in the first Test held in Sylhet. The seasoned cricketer has struggled to find form recently, scoring just 37 at best in his last 12 innings, as reported by the ICC.

In the first Test, Rahim could only manage four runs per innings. Despite this, Shanto remains hopeful. "He helps the batters and is involved in fielding strategies," Shanto mentioned. "Although his current form is concerning, I believe he can bounce back in the final match."

Shanto, however, didn't shy away from criticizing his own performance after being dismissed early on the final day, turning the tide in Zimbabwe's favor. "My dismissal at a crucial moment cost us," said Shanto. "We had a strong lead and needed to increase it, but my poor shot selection led to our downfall."

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani was pivotal to their win, taking nine wickets across the game. "He exploited his height and ability well, but we should have handled him better," noted Shanto. The victory ends Zimbabwe's four-year Test win drought, ramping up the pressure on Bangladesh ahead of the second Test in Chattogram starting April 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)