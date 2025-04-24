Left Menu

Revolutionizing Sports Governance: Digital Certificates and Olympic Dreams

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched sports certificates via DigiLocker, easing reward disbursal for athletes. He outlined upcoming sports policies aimed at enhancing transparency and governance. Mandaviya emphasized efforts to host future Olympics, stressing on NSFs' governance, and announced a new corporate policy to boost sports funding.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurating National Centre for Sports Science and Research (Image:L SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday unveiled the process of issuing sports certificates through DigiLocker at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The initiative aims to streamline the distribution of government rewards to athletes, eliminating bureaucratic hurdles.

The Minister cited several progressive sports policies in the pipeline, including the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024, designed to inject transparency into the Indian sports ecosystem. He announced that these digital certificates will soon connect with the National Sports Repository System, ensuring direct payment of cash rewards to athletes' bank accounts.

Speaking on India's ambitions, Mandaviya emphasized a strategic blueprint to support the country's bid to host the 2036 Olympics and the 2030 Commonwealth Games. He urged National Sports Federations to prioritize governance and athlete welfare, unveiling plans for office space at IG Stadium for NSFs, a 'One Sport-One Corporate' policy, and Olympic training centers under a PPP model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

