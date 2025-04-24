Left Menu

India Boosts Athletic Support with DigiLocker Sports Certificates and More

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced sports certificates via DigiLocker, aiming to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles for athletes. Plans for 2036 Olympics and 2030 Commonwealth Games bid were discussed. Emphasizing athlete welfare, the Minister also spoke on governance reforms and new training facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:31 IST
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurating National Centre for Sports Science and Research (Image:L SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance the administrative ease for Indian athletes, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, announced the launch of sports certificates through DigiLocker at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. This initiative aims to simplify the process for athletes to receive government rewards, bypassing the need for paper applications.

Mandaviya, stressing the government's athlete-centric policies, cited upcoming reforms like the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 and expressed aspirations for hosting the 2036 Olympics and 2030 Commonwealth Games. He emphasized integration with the National Sports Repository System for direct cash rewards to athletes.

The Minister urged National Sports Federations to improve governance and announced office spaces at IG Stadium for federations, along with the 'One Sport-One Corporate' strategy for fostering financial support via public-private partnerships. Speaking at the inauguration of the National Centre for Sports Science and Research, Mandaviya highlighted its role in fulfilling India's sporting ambitions by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

