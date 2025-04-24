Left Menu

Farewell to a Legend: Jamie Vardy Leaves Leicester City After 13 Glorious Years

Jamie Vardy bids farewell to Leicester City after 13 years, marking the end of a legendary era. Despite Leicester's relegation, Vardy, revered for his role in their 2015/16 Premier League title win, has no plans to retire from football. His legacy remains indelible in the club's history.

24-04-2025
Jamie Vardy is set to part ways with Leicester City this summer, concluding a remarkable 13-year association with the club. The 38-year-old striker, heralded as Leicester's all-time greatest player, leaves behind a legacy that includes the historic 2015/16 Premier League win and an FA Cup victory in 2021.

In a heartfelt message, Vardy expressed devastation over his departure but reassured fans of his continued support for the club. Despite Leicester's recent relegation, he vowed to remain closely connected, emphasizing the profound connection he has forged with the team's supporters over the years.

Vardy's upcoming exit marks the end of a chapter synonymous with Leicester's rising prominence in English football. The club now faces the challenge of rebuilding, but Vardy's contribution, characterized by silverware and an inspiring underdog story, will forever be etched in their history.

