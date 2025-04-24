Left Menu

Norwegian Athletes Advised to Avoid Meat in China Amid Doping Concerns

Norwegian athletes have been advised by Olympiatoppen to avoid meat in China due to potential doping risks from banned substances in food. Events like the 2025 World Athletics Relays and the Diamond League in Shanghai highlight concerns, with athletes like Henriette Jaeger adhering to guidelines. World Athletics acknowledges similar global issues.

Norwegian athletes have been issued a warning by Olympiatoppen, the organization responsible for training the nation's elite competitors, to refrain from consuming meat in China due to potential doping risks. This advisory comes amid concerns about the inadvertent ingestion of banned substances.

The warning is particularly relevant with upcoming events such as the 2025 World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou and the Diamond League event in Shanghai, where Norwegian athletes are expected to participate. Studies have indicated that consuming meat in China may lead to unintentionally ingesting banned substances like clenbuterol, resulting in positive doping tests.

Henriette Jaeger, a bronze medalist at the World Indoor Championships, has confirmed she will comply with these guidelines. Her teammate, Josefine Tomine Eriksen, has also acknowledged the precaution, opting for protein bars and beef jerky from Norway instead. The issue of substance contamination in meat is not unique to China, with World Athletics pointing out that such concerns exist globally.

