RCB's Stunning Turnaround: Hazlewood and Dayal Star in Thrilling Victory Over Rajasthan Royals

In a gripping encounter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) executed a remarkable escape from imminent defeat, thanks to the stellar bowling efforts of Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal in the death overs. The duo's performance ensured an 11-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR), marking RCB's first home win after a string of losses.

The platform for this thrilling win was laid by Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal with impressive scores of 70 and 50 respectively, pushing RCB to a competitive total of 205/5. Despite a strong start by RR, who required 18 runs from the final two overs, Hazlewood and Dayal's disciplined bowling restricted the visitors to 194/9.

RCB now holds the third position on the points table, firmly in contention for playoff spots, whereas RR has slipped further to eighth position following their fifth consecutive loss. This match epitomized the fluctuating fortunes of the league, with RCB capitalizing on their experience and strategic depth at crucial junctures.

(With inputs from agencies.)