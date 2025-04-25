Left Menu

Historic Kobe Bryant Jersey Fetches $7 Million at Auction

A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his first NBA games was auctioned for $7 million at Sotheby's. It ranks as the fourth-most expensive sports jersey sold, highlighting the significance of debut collectibles. Bryant's legacy continues as his memorabilia sets record prices posthumously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:54 IST
Kobe Bryant Image Credit: Flickr

Kobe Bryant's debut game jersey has sold for a staggering $7 million at Sotheby's in New York City, underscoring the value of memorabilia linked to sports legends. The jersey, worn during his 1996-97 rookie season, marks a major collectible sale, ranking as the fourth-most expensive sports jersey ever sold.

The jersey was photo-matched to seven significant games, including Bryant's pre-season and regular-season debuts as well as his NBA media day. Sotheby's Head of Modern Collectibles, Brahm Wachter, emphasized the unique nature of debut items, particularly for iconic athletes like Bryant, whose career milestones hold unmatched significance.

This record-setting sale for a Kobe Bryant collectible highlights the enduring legacy of the late basketball star, further celebrated by enthusiasts and collectors. Bryant's influence continues beyond his untimely passing in 2020, leaving a lasting impact on the sports memorabilia market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

