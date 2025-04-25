Historic Kobe Bryant Jersey Fetches $7 Million at Auction

Kobe Bryant's debut game jersey has sold for a staggering $7 million at Sotheby's in New York City, underscoring the value of memorabilia linked to sports legends. The jersey, worn during his 1996-97 rookie season, marks a major collectible sale, ranking as the fourth-most expensive sports jersey ever sold.

The jersey was photo-matched to seven significant games, including Bryant's pre-season and regular-season debuts as well as his NBA media day. Sotheby's Head of Modern Collectibles, Brahm Wachter, emphasized the unique nature of debut items, particularly for iconic athletes like Bryant, whose career milestones hold unmatched significance.

This record-setting sale for a Kobe Bryant collectible highlights the enduring legacy of the late basketball star, further celebrated by enthusiasts and collectors. Bryant's influence continues beyond his untimely passing in 2020, leaving a lasting impact on the sports memorabilia market.

