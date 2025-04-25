Wrexham's Rise: From Relegation Zone to Premier League Contender

Wrexham is poised ever closer to another promotion, fueled by the star power of its Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Formerly a minor league team grappling with challenges, it now stands on the precipice of entering the Championship, illustrating a dramatic ascent.

As Wrexham excels in League One, its trajectory towards the Premier League gains momentum. Ryan Reynolds, speaking at the TIME100 Summit, described the anxiety of awaiting these critical end-of-season matches. The team's penchant for dramatic finishes has kept fans on edge, driving the success of the docuseries 'Welcome to Wrexham.'

Beyond thrilling performances, Wrexham's financial success has been striking, achieving record revenue and defying odds with its rapid rise. As they now encounter teams like Leicester, the legacy and respect for Wrexham Football Club take root, overshadowing dismissive labels from critics.

