Chhangte Champions Resilience: Mumbai FC's Victory Strategy

Mumbai City FC captain Lallianzuala Chhangte highlighted the critical importance of sustaining the confidence and mentality displayed in their recent game against Chennaiyin FC. The physically strong team posed a significant challenge, yet Mumbai emerged victorious, something Chhangte attributes to their resolute mindset.

While acknowledging the added responsibilities his captaincy brings, Chhangte remains unwavering in his commitment to lead by example both on and off the field. He expressed that his leadership qualities extend beyond wearing the captain's armband, as he aims to inspire his teammates through his consistent actions.

Chhangte's leadership was instrumental in Mumbai City FC's dominant 4-0 victory during the Kalinga Super Cup's round of 16 match, where he scored twice. The team now looks to continue their momentum against Inter Kashi at Kalinga Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

