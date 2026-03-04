New Zealand Clinches Spot in T20 World Cup Final with Dominant Victory

In a commanding display, New Zealand stormed into the T20 World Cup final by defeating South Africa. The match at Eden Gardens saw the Kiwis win by nine wickets.

South Africa, after a shaky start at 77-5, managed to post 169-8, thanks in large part to Marco Jansen's 55 not out. However, New Zealand was unstoppable.

Finn Allen's brilliant 100 off 33 balls, alongside Tim Seifert's support, saw them chase down the target in a stunning 12.5 overs. The final awaits them, as India faces England next.

