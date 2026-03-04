Left Menu

New Zealand Clinches Spot in T20 World Cup Final with Dominant Victory

New Zealand crushed South Africa by nine wickets in the T20 World Cup semi-final, thanks to Finn Allen's explosive century. Marco Jansen's resilient innings had earlier lifted South Africa to a competitive total. New Zealand reached the target in just 12.5 overs, securing their place in the final.

In a commanding display, New Zealand stormed into the T20 World Cup final by defeating South Africa. The match at Eden Gardens saw the Kiwis win by nine wickets.

South Africa, after a shaky start at 77-5, managed to post 169-8, thanks in large part to Marco Jansen's 55 not out. However, New Zealand was unstoppable.

Finn Allen's brilliant 100 off 33 balls, alongside Tim Seifert's support, saw them chase down the target in a stunning 12.5 overs. The final awaits them, as India faces England next.

