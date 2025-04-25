Left Menu

Struggling Titans: CSK vs SRH Spin Battle at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off at Chepauk, battling at the bottom of IPL standings. With SRH's spinners aiming for redemption, CSK's batsmen have been weak against spin, setting the stage for a crucial showdown between the underperforming teams.

Updated: 25-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:38 IST
Team SRH. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chepauk Stadium is set for a high-stakes clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), both languishing at the bottom of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently positioned ninth, SRH has only managed four points from two wins across six matches, mirroring CSK's disappointing performance.

SRH's spin bowlers have been ineffective, capturing just eight wickets with a poor average of 50.75 and an economy rate of 9.80—worst among all teams. Nevertheless, key spinners Zeeshan Ansari and Deepak Chahar may find an opportunity in CSK, whose batters have shown marked vulnerability against spin, losing 25 wickets at an average of just 18.84.

The squads for this critical match include notable figures like MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja for CSK, and Pat Cummins and Heinrich Klaasen for SRH. Both teams hope to capitalize on each other's weaknesses in spin bowling and batting as the season progresses. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

