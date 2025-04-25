Left Menu

Devdutt Padikkal Shines in RCB's Significant Victory, Praised by Dinesh Karthik for Commitment

RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik commended Devdutt Padikkal's dedication, noting his impressive performances this IPL season. In front of the Bengaluru crowd, Padikkal's efforts contributed to RCB's win against RR, marking a pivotal moment in the tournament. His commitment to outperform past seasons has become evident with improved stats and key contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:11 IST
Dinesh Karthik. (Photo: X/@RCBTweets) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dinesh Karthik, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's mentor and batting coach, lauded the commitment of batter Devdutt Padikkal in a recent announcement. In a video shared by the team on X, Karthik highlighted Padikkal's aspiration to excel before the Bengaluru crowd after missing this chance in his previous two seasons with the franchise.

This season, Padikkal has demonstrated noticeable growth, which Karthik attributed to the player's desire to make a difference. "Dev has changed this season," said Karthik. "He wanted to play in front of a Bengaluru crowd and showcase his talent." Padikkal's hard work from pre-game prep to on-field performance is a source of pride for Bengaluru fans, stated Karthik.

In the ongoing IPL season, Padikkal has amassed 230 runs at an average of 32.86, with two half-centuries, significantly improving his strike rate from the previous year. His innings of 50 against Rajasthan Royals, alongside critical bowling from Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal, secured an 11-run victory for RCB, halting a home losing streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

