Delhi Teen Rashmika Sahgal Triumphs with Triple Victory in Shooting Championship
Delhi teenager Rashmika Sahgal achieved a remarkable feat by winning a triple crown, including the women's 10m air pistol, at the 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship in Bhopal. Her exceptional performance ensured victories across women's, junior women's, and youth women's finals, solidifying her as a standout competitor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:01 IST
Delhi teenager Rashmika Sahgal made headlines by securing a triple crown, including the coveted women's 10m air pistol title, at the 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship in Bhopal.
The event saw competitors in pistol contests gathering in Bhopal, while rifle competitions unfolded concurrently in Delhi.
Rashmika will soon represent India at the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, following her phenomenal display, shooting 239.9, 243.2, and 240.6 in the women's, junior, and youth women's finals, respectively.
