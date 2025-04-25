Left Menu

Delhi Teen Rashmika Sahgal Triumphs with Triple Victory in Shooting Championship

Delhi teenager Rashmika Sahgal achieved a remarkable feat by winning a triple crown, including the women's 10m air pistol, at the 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship in Bhopal. Her exceptional performance ensured victories across women's, junior women's, and youth women's finals, solidifying her as a standout competitor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:01 IST
Delhi Teen Rashmika Sahgal Triumphs with Triple Victory in Shooting Championship
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi teenager Rashmika Sahgal made headlines by securing a triple crown, including the coveted women's 10m air pistol title, at the 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship in Bhopal.

The event saw competitors in pistol contests gathering in Bhopal, while rifle competitions unfolded concurrently in Delhi.

Rashmika will soon represent India at the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, following her phenomenal display, shooting 239.9, 243.2, and 240.6 in the women's, junior, and youth women's finals, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025