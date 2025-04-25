Delhi Teen Rashmika Sahgal Triumphs with Triple Victory in Shooting Championship

Delhi teenager Rashmika Sahgal made headlines by securing a triple crown, including the coveted women's 10m air pistol title, at the 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship in Bhopal.

The event saw competitors in pistol contests gathering in Bhopal, while rifle competitions unfolded concurrently in Delhi.

Rashmika will soon represent India at the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, following her phenomenal display, shooting 239.9, 243.2, and 240.6 in the women's, junior, and youth women's finals, respectively.

