Mass Condolence Meeting in Bhopal for Ayatollah Khamenei

The Shia community in Bhopal held a mass condolence meeting to condemn the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, killed in US-Israeli airstrikes. The gathering, led by Imam Bankar Hussain, highlighted Khamenei's enduring legacy and contributions to Islam, sparking protests in India and worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:54 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • India

The Shia community in Bhopal gathered on Sunday to mourn and protest the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike. The condolence meeting took place at the Ale Mohammad Shia Jama Masjid in Bhopal's Karond area following the Zohr prayers.

Imam Bankar Hussain addressed the crowd, emphasizing the lasting impact of Khamenei's leadership and his fight against oppression. He noted that Khamenei's principles would continue to inspire the Islamic revolution despite his death. Echoing these sentiments, Imam Syed Azhar Hussaini highlighted the supreme leader's non-discriminatory stance towards different sects and communities.

In a display of solidarity, more than 100 members of the community engaged in a protest march, expressing their outrage against the United States and Israel. The airstrike in Tehran, confirmed by Iranian state media, has ignited protests and mourning across the globe, including in India.

