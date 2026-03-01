Mass Condolence Meeting in Bhopal for Ayatollah Khamenei

The Shia community in Bhopal gathered on Sunday to mourn and protest the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike. The condolence meeting took place at the Ale Mohammad Shia Jama Masjid in Bhopal's Karond area following the Zohr prayers.

Imam Bankar Hussain addressed the crowd, emphasizing the lasting impact of Khamenei's leadership and his fight against oppression. He noted that Khamenei's principles would continue to inspire the Islamic revolution despite his death. Echoing these sentiments, Imam Syed Azhar Hussaini highlighted the supreme leader's non-discriminatory stance towards different sects and communities.

In a display of solidarity, more than 100 members of the community engaged in a protest march, expressing their outrage against the United States and Israel. The airstrike in Tehran, confirmed by Iranian state media, has ignited protests and mourning across the globe, including in India.