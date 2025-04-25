Shami's First-Ball Heroics: Most Wickets in IPL History

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pace bowler Mohammed Shami added a remarkable achievement to his career during a recent match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), securing the most dismissals on the first ball of an innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Shami's expertly delivered ball, with ideal seam positioning, coaxed an outside edge from Shaikh Rasheed's bat, resulting in the batter's dismissal for a golden duck, caught by Abhishek Sharma at slips.

Completing his spell with figures of 1/28 over three overs, Shami has impressively dismissed a batter four times on the opening ball of an innings in IPL. This feat was first achieved in 2014 against Jacques Kallis in Dubai, followed by dismissals of KL Rahul in Mumbai in 2022, Phil Salt in Ahmedabad in 2024, and now Shaikh Rasheed in the 2025 season.

Currently, in this IPL season, Shami has taken six wickets across eight games with an average of 48.16 and an economy rate of 10.70, with his best figures at 2/28. The match saw SRH choosing to bowl first, witnessing explosive innings by Dewald Brevis and Ayush Mhatre, as CSK was bowled out for 154 in 19.5 overs. Harshal Patel's exemplary performance with figures of 4/28 and Jaydev Unadkat's 2/21 further bolstered SRH's defense, promising an exciting conclusion to the season as teams vie for a crucial win.

