Sports Week Highlights: Triumphs, Troubles, and Turnarounds

The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off with the completion of its first round, offering significant moments for draft hopefuls as teams identified their top picks. Notable performances and potential future stars emerged, yet uncertainties linger with upcoming rounds.

In hockey, Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel faces a disciplinary hearing following a penalized hit, while Clemson extended basketball coach Brad Brownell's contract, reflecting commitments to long-term growth. Meanwhile, NBA excitement soared as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied dramatically over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Off the fields, a Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey broke auction records, and former NFL star Adrian Peterson faced legal challenges. International hockey faced legal upheaval with a mistrial in a high-profile assault case, underscoring the intertwining of sports and societal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)