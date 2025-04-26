Left Menu

Rookies Take Charge: Salinda and Velo Lead Zurich Classic

PGA Tour rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo continue to lead the Zurich Classic after shooting a 3-under 69 in alternate-shot play. Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are six strokes back. The competition remains fierce with day-by-day shifts in the leaderboard.

Rookies Take Charge: Salinda and Velo Lead Zurich Classic
PGA Tour newcomers Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo put on an impressive show at the Zurich Classic by shooting a 3-under 69 during Friday's alternate-shot round. This performance allowed them to maintain their lead, leaving notable defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry trailing by six shots.

Following a record-breaking better-ball score of 58 on Thursday at the TPC of Louisiana, Salinda and Velo hold a cumulative 17-under 127. Their strong play, especially in the alternate-shot format, has kept them ahead of competitors Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin, who are just a stroke behind after scoring 66.

The competition remains intensive as the teams prepare for a better-ball play on Saturday and resume alternate shots on Sunday. Rory McIlroy's return to play after winning the Masters now finds him and Lowry tied for 16th place, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of team formats in golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

