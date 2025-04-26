The referee assigned to the Copa del Rey final, Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea, broke down on Friday while recounting the torment his child endures owing to criticism from top soccer clubs, notably Real Madrid.

De Burgos, addressing the media, expressed sorrow over Madrid's television outlet broadcasting a video purportedly showcasing his bias against the club. He recounted his child's distress and defended his integrity as a referee.

In light of the video, which criticized his handling of matches involving Real Madrid and Barcelona, many perceive Madrid's actions as an attempt to sway upcoming game officials. The Spanish referees hinted at potential actions to protect their honor amid growing pressures from clubs and media.

