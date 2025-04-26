Left Menu

Referee's Emotional Appeal Amid Real Madrid Criticism

Copa del Rey referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea shared his personal anguish over verbal abuse directed at his child due to criticism from Real Madrid. The club aired a video alleging bias, which led to widespread discussions on referee treatment. Spanish referees may take steps against such public attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 26-04-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 09:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

The referee assigned to the Copa del Rey final, Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea, broke down on Friday while recounting the torment his child endures owing to criticism from top soccer clubs, notably Real Madrid.

De Burgos, addressing the media, expressed sorrow over Madrid's television outlet broadcasting a video purportedly showcasing his bias against the club. He recounted his child's distress and defended his integrity as a referee.

In light of the video, which criticized his handling of matches involving Real Madrid and Barcelona, many perceive Madrid's actions as an attempt to sway upcoming game officials. The Spanish referees hinted at potential actions to protect their honor amid growing pressures from clubs and media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

