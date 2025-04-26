Left Menu

CSK Struggles in IPL 2025: Coach Fleming Takes Charge Amid Defeats

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming admits the team's poor performance in IPL 2025, citing unsuccessful auctions and internal challenges. Despite key injuries and fluctuating strategies, CSK failed to match competitors. Fleming calls for player accountability, sparked by a recent loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:03 IST
CSK coach Fleming (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming reflected on the team's lackluster performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2025, taking responsibility for falling short. While acknowledging that the auction is inherently competitive, Fleming stated that despite efforts, CSK hasn't capitalized, resulting in subpar overall performance.

The head coach highlighted injuries, poor form, and strategic uncertainty as major setbacks. He admitted that the team was perhaps searching for solutions that never materialized, presenting a critical factor in their struggle to implement a consistent game plan.

Despite encouraging signs in improved batting, Fleming noted the team's tension, which contributed to a loss of energy and subsequent defeats. A recent game against Sunrisers Hyderabad saw CSK's efforts fall short as they were defeated, leaving them at the bottom of the table with two wins and seven losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

