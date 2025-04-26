Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Coach Advocates for Support During Player Slumps

Kieron Pollard, Mumbai Indians batting coach, emphasized the importance of supporting experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya during challenging periods. Pollard praised Sharma's recent recovery in form and acknowledged Pandya's improved performance as a leader and player. He stressed the significance of resilience and team support in cricket.

In the backdrop of Mumbai Indians' evolving narrative, batting coach Kieron Pollard underscored the criticality of backing seasoned players through their slumps. Pollard lauded Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya for overcoming challenges on and off the field, signifying Mumbai's belief in their potential amidst adversity.

Sharma's resurgence from a series of low scores to consecutive fifties in the IPL and Pandya's seamless adaptation to leadership roles depicts their resilience. Pollard's remarks ahead of Mumbai's match against Lucknow Super Giants highlighted the importance of patience and support for athletes facing tough times.

The former West Indies all-rounder reflected on the highs and lows that define cricket careers, expressing contentment in witnessing Pandya's growth amid past ordeals. Pollard reiterated the need for players to maintain balance and adaptability, as the dynamics of the game continue to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

