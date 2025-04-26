Celtic Clinch 13th Scottish Premiership in Spectacular Fashion
Celtic captured their 13th Scottish Premiership title in 14 seasons with a decisive 5-0 win over Dundee United. This victory gives Brendan Rodgers his 11th trophy with the club, matching Rangers' 55 league titles. The team is also contending for a domestic treble this season.
Celtic secured their 13th Scottish Premiership title in 14 seasons with a commanding 5-0 victory over Dundee United, ensuring an insurmountable lead with four matches remaining. The win elevated Celtic to 84 points, leaving second-placed Rangers unable to catch up. This marks Brendan Rodgers' 11th trophy with the club, equaling Rangers' 55 league titles.
Rodgers expressed his unyielding eagerness to continue winning, affirming his commitment to the club for the coming season. Meanwhile, Celtic's victory also brings them closer to another domestic treble, having already claimed the League Cup. Next, they face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.
Captain Callum McGregor praised the team's outstanding performance and voiced strong aspirations for completing the treble. The match saw several standout plays, including a key assist from Daizen Maeda and a double from Adam Idah. James Forrest, now the club's most decorated player, reflected on the achievement with pride.
(With inputs from agencies.)
