Left Menu

Celtic Clinch 13th Scottish Premiership in Spectacular Fashion

Celtic captured their 13th Scottish Premiership title in 14 seasons with a decisive 5-0 win over Dundee United. This victory gives Brendan Rodgers his 11th trophy with the club, matching Rangers' 55 league titles. The team is also contending for a domestic treble this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:52 IST
Celtic Clinch 13th Scottish Premiership in Spectacular Fashion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Celtic secured their 13th Scottish Premiership title in 14 seasons with a commanding 5-0 victory over Dundee United, ensuring an insurmountable lead with four matches remaining. The win elevated Celtic to 84 points, leaving second-placed Rangers unable to catch up. This marks Brendan Rodgers' 11th trophy with the club, equaling Rangers' 55 league titles.

Rodgers expressed his unyielding eagerness to continue winning, affirming his commitment to the club for the coming season. Meanwhile, Celtic's victory also brings them closer to another domestic treble, having already claimed the League Cup. Next, they face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.

Captain Callum McGregor praised the team's outstanding performance and voiced strong aspirations for completing the treble. The match saw several standout plays, including a key assist from Daizen Maeda and a double from Adam Idah. James Forrest, now the club's most decorated player, reflected on the achievement with pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025