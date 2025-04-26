Delhi Capitals Inspire Future Stars with Exclusive Training Session

In a heartening event marking an annual tradition, Delhi Capitals offered a unique front-row experience to 350 children from the DC Academy, who attended the team's training session before their ninth IPL 2025 game against Bengaluru. Hosted at New Delhi's iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium, the occasion promised an unforgettable day for young cricket enthusiasts.

Participants were thrilled to witness performances from cricket stalwarts, including a stylish batting display by KL Rahul and relentless bowling by Mitchell Starc. Ashutosh Sharma also showcased his elegant strokes in the nets. Adding gravitas, players shared inspirational messages and insights, according to a press release from Delhi Capitals.

Sunil Gupta, CEO of Delhi Capitals, described the event as an inspirational opportunity for the young cricketers, hoping it fuels their passion to pursue cricket professionally. This initiative aligns with the Academy's mission to provide top-notch infrastructure and mentorship for emerging talents. Delhi Capitals are set to compete against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their upcoming IPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)