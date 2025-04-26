Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Inspire Future Stars with Exclusive Training Session

Delhi Capitals welcomed 350 kids from the DC Academy to their training session, ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Bengaluru. The initiative aimed to inspire budding cricketers by providing memorable interactions with players like Axar Patel and KL Rahul, fostering dreams of playing at professional levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:37 IST
Delhi Capitals Inspire Future Stars with Exclusive Training Session
Axar Patel, DC skipper with young academy kids. (Photo- Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartening event marking an annual tradition, Delhi Capitals offered a unique front-row experience to 350 children from the DC Academy, who attended the team's training session before their ninth IPL 2025 game against Bengaluru. Hosted at New Delhi's iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium, the occasion promised an unforgettable day for young cricket enthusiasts.

Participants were thrilled to witness performances from cricket stalwarts, including a stylish batting display by KL Rahul and relentless bowling by Mitchell Starc. Ashutosh Sharma also showcased his elegant strokes in the nets. Adding gravitas, players shared inspirational messages and insights, according to a press release from Delhi Capitals.

Sunil Gupta, CEO of Delhi Capitals, described the event as an inspirational opportunity for the young cricketers, hoping it fuels their passion to pursue cricket professionally. This initiative aligns with the Academy's mission to provide top-notch infrastructure and mentorship for emerging talents. Delhi Capitals are set to compete against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their upcoming IPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025