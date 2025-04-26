Left Menu

FC Goa's Thrilling Comeback Shocks Punjab FC in Kalinga Super Cup

FC Goa stunned Punjab FC with a dramatic 2-1 comeback in the 2025 Kalinga Super Cup quarter-finals. Despite trailing after Ezequiel Vidal's goal, late strikes from Borja Herrera and Mohammed Yasir secured victory for the Gaurs, who will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the semi-finals on April 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:50 IST
FC Goa and Punjab FC players in action (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic quarter-final clash of the 2025 Kalinga Super Cup, FC Goa staged an extraordinary comeback to defeat Punjab FC 2-1 at the Kalinga Stadium. Punjab initially took the lead in the second half through Ezequiel Vidal, but FC Goa's resilience saw them snatch victory with two late goals.

Punjab FC commenced the match with vigor, pressing high and challenging the FC Goa defense. Despite their energetic start, the team was unable to capitalize on early chances. FC Goa, on the other hand, took their time to find their rhythm, but struggled to break through Punjab's strong defensive line until the game's final moments.

The match took a dramatic turn in the last minutes as FC Goa overturned Punjab's lead. A precise finish from Borja Herrera in the 89th minute and a stunning strike from Mohammed Yasir shortly after completed the Gaurs' comeback. The loss added to Punjab's woes as Pramveer was sent off, capping a disappointing night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

