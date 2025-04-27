Al-Ahli's Dominating Victory Sets Up All-Saudi Semi-Final
Al-Ahli thrashed Thailand's Buriram United 3-0, progressing to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League Elite against fellow Saudi team Al-Hilal. Goals by Mahrez, Galeno, and Firmino secured the victory, while Buriram's penalty hope was overturned. The semi-final will be held in Jeddah next Tuesday.
Al-Ahli secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Thailand's Buriram United in the Asian Champions League Elite quarter-final held in Jeddah.
Goals were swiftly scored by Riyad Mahrez and Galeno, with Roberto Firmino adding a third before the halftime break. A potential penalty for Buriram was overturned following a VAR consultation, dashing any hopes of a comeback.
Al-Ahli's win sees them face compatriots Al-Hilal in an all-Saudi semi-final next Tuesday, as the tournament stages unfold entirely in Jeddah.
