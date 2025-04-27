Left Menu

Turbulent Climax: Rudiger's Heat in Copa del Rey

Antonio Rudiger may face suspension after allegedly throwing ice and shouting at the referee in the Copa del Rey final. The match ended in Barcelona's favor with a 3-2 win, seeing red cards issued to Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vázquez. Controversy surrounded referee Ricardo de Burgos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seville | Updated: 27-04-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 09:17 IST
Turbulent Climax: Rudiger's Heat in Copa del Rey
Antonio Rudiger
  • Country:
  • United States

Antonio Rudiger is under scrutiny following actions that could lead to a multi-game suspension. He appeared to throw ice and shouted aggressively at the referee during the tense closing moments of the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea issued red cards to Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vázquez for their protests during Barcelona's thrilling 3-2 victory. De Burgos detailed in his match report that although Rudiger tossed an object, it did not reach him.

Amid the heated atmosphere, the Madrid defender had already left the pitch and had to be restrained by his teammates and staff. These incidents unfolded after De Burgos faced accusations of bias from Real Madrid's official club television the previous day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025