Turbulent Climax: Rudiger's Heat in Copa del Rey

Antonio Rudiger is under scrutiny following actions that could lead to a multi-game suspension. He appeared to throw ice and shouted aggressively at the referee during the tense closing moments of the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea issued red cards to Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vázquez for their protests during Barcelona's thrilling 3-2 victory. De Burgos detailed in his match report that although Rudiger tossed an object, it did not reach him.

Amid the heated atmosphere, the Madrid defender had already left the pitch and had to be restrained by his teammates and staff. These incidents unfolded after De Burgos faced accusations of bias from Real Madrid's official club television the previous day.

