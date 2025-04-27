Left Menu

Indian Women's Cricket Team Pays Tribute Amidst Tragedy

The Indian women's cricket team donned black armbands in a Tri-series match against Sri Lanka to honor victims of a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, left at least 26 dead. The match was shortened due to rain delays.

The Indian women's cricket team made a poignant gesture by wearing black armbands during their Tri-series opener against Sri Lanka on Sunday, paying homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The brutal attack, carried out at the Baisaran meadows in Kashmir, led to the tragic death of at least 26 people, primarily tourists. The Resistance Front, a faction linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, claimed responsibility, sparking international outrage and condemnation.

Alongside Sri Lanka, South Africa is also competing in the Tri-series. The opening match faced a delayed start due to rain, thus reducing the game to 39 overs per side, with India opting to bowl first.

