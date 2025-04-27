Mumbai Indians Crush Lucknow Super Giants in IPL Showdown

Mumbai Indians continued their triumphant run in the Indian Premier League with a convincing 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The hosts dominated in a one-sided affair, with stellar performances from Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah sealing their fifth consecutive win.

Suryakumar Yadav, leading the run charts, smashed a brisk 28-ball 54, powering Mumbai to a commanding total of 215 for seven. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, in a spectacular spell, claimed four wickets for 22 runs, dismantling Lucknow's chase at crucial moments and becoming Mumbai's leading wicket-taker in IPL history.

Despite Lucknow's efforts, including Nicholas Pooran's brief fireworks and Mitchell Marsh's resistance, they fell short at 161, succumbing to a formidable Mumbai bowling attack. With this win, Mumbai Indians firmly strengthen their position at the top of the IPL standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)