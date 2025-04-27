Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Crush Lucknow Super Giants in IPL Showdown

Mumbai Indians clinched a resounding 54-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants, marking their fifth consecutive win in the IPL. Stellar performances by Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah highlighted the match, with Mumbai Indians showcasing their batting and bowling prowess at the Wankhede Stadium.

Updated: 27-04-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians continued their triumphant run in the Indian Premier League with a convincing 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The hosts dominated in a one-sided affair, with stellar performances from Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah sealing their fifth consecutive win.

Suryakumar Yadav, leading the run charts, smashed a brisk 28-ball 54, powering Mumbai to a commanding total of 215 for seven. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, in a spectacular spell, claimed four wickets for 22 runs, dismantling Lucknow's chase at crucial moments and becoming Mumbai's leading wicket-taker in IPL history.

Despite Lucknow's efforts, including Nicholas Pooran's brief fireworks and Mitchell Marsh's resistance, they fell short at 161, succumbing to a formidable Mumbai bowling attack. With this win, Mumbai Indians firmly strengthen their position at the top of the IPL standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

