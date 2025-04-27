Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bowler Blitz Contained Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru unleashed a formidable bowling attack against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League on Sunday, managing to restrict them to 162 for 8. Pivotal to this effort were Josh Hazlewood and the RCB spinners, who applied the brakes during the crucial middle overs.

K L Rahul led DC's scoring efforts with 41 off 39 balls, while Tristian Stubbs injected energy into the innings with a quick 34 off 18. RCB's plan to bowl first saw them benefiting from improved batting conditions to come.

Faf du Plessis returned from injury and partnered Abhishek Porel at the top. Porel, in less than ideal form, captivated with two sixes off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling, but Hazlewood and spinners eventually proved decisive, continuing RCB's dominating performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)