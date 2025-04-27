Rasmus Hojlund's Last-Minute Heroics Help United Draw Against Bournemouth
Rasmus Hojlund salvaged a 1-1 draw for Manchester United against Bournemouth with a last-minute goal. United was headed for defeat after Antoine Semenyo's early strike, but Hojlund's timely finish marked his ninth goal of the season. The draw moved United to 14th place in the Premier League standings.
Rasmus Hojlund scored a dramatic last-minute goal to secure a 1-1 draw for Manchester United against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.
Manchester United appeared set for a 16th league loss after Antoine Semenyo's first-half goal, but Hojlund's intervention in added time prevented a defeat.
The game saw plenty of action, with Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara hitting the post and United exerting pressure after Bournemouth's Evanilson was sent off. Hojlund's decisive goal came in the sixth minute of added time, propelling United to 14th place while Liverpool eyes the title game against Tottenham.
