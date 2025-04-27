Chhangte's Second-Half Strike Secures Mumbai City's Semifinal Spot

Captain Lallianzuala Chhangte's crucial goal in the second half handed Mumbai City a hard-earned 1-0 win over Inter Kashi, ensuring their progression to the Kalinga Super Cup semifinals on Sunday.

Chhangte's 71st-minute strike proved to be the match-winner in a tightly contested game that was deadlocked at halftime.

The victory sets up a semifinal clash between Mumbai City and Jamshedpur FC, who emerged victorious in a thrilling penalty shootout against NorthEast United FC earlier that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)