Chhangte's Second-Half Strike Secures Mumbai City's Semifinal Spot
Captain Lallianzuala Chhangte's decisive goal in the 71st minute led Mumbai City to a narrow 1-0 victory over Inter Kashi, securing a spot in the Kalinga Super Cup semifinals. Mumbai City will face Jamshedpur FC next after Jamshedpur's win in a tense penalty shootout against NorthEast United FC.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 23:50 IST
Captain Lallianzuala Chhangte's crucial goal in the second half handed Mumbai City a hard-earned 1-0 win over Inter Kashi, ensuring their progression to the Kalinga Super Cup semifinals on Sunday.
Chhangte's 71st-minute strike proved to be the match-winner in a tightly contested game that was deadlocked at halftime.
The victory sets up a semifinal clash between Mumbai City and Jamshedpur FC, who emerged victorious in a thrilling penalty shootout against NorthEast United FC earlier that day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
