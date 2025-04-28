Sports Highlights: From Legends to Controversies

In a whirlwind of sports updates, the weekend brought both celebration and somber news. The New York Knicks announced the passing of their legendary guard, Hall of Famer Dick Barnett, at the age of 88, drawing the curtain on a storied career.

The NFL was abuzz with player movements, as the Carolina Panthers signed Hunter Renfrow, a wide receiver formerly with the Raiders, hinting at strategic season preparations.

Meanwhile, the baseball world witnessed an inspiring comeback, with the Washington Nationals overturning a six-run deficit against the New York Mets, aided by crucial plays and an unfortunate error from Pete Alonso.

