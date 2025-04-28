India Drawn in Group D for AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

India finds itself in Group D alongside Myanmar, Indonesia, and Turkmenistan in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup draw conducted in Kuala Lumpur. This development follows the draw announcement that outlines upcoming matches for the Indian team.

Myanmar has been chosen to host the Group D qualifiers from August 6 to 10 in a centralized round-robin format. The draw split 33 teams into eight groups with varying numbers of contenders, where group winners and top-performing runners-up will advance alongside host country Thailand for the final tournament slated from April 1 to 18.

The AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup aims to identify top teams for the 2026 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup. The once eight-team tournament will now feature 12 teams in the 2026 edition, due to changes in tournament structure driven by team rankings from previous editions, where India was seeded in Pot 2.

