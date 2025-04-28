Left Menu

India Drawn in Group D for AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

India is set to compete with Myanmar, Indonesia, and Turkmenistan in Group D for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup. The qualifying matches, hosted by Myanmar, begin in August. The tournament has expanded from 8 to 12 teams for the 2026 edition, leading to the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:16 IST
India Drawn in Group D for AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India finds itself in Group D alongside Myanmar, Indonesia, and Turkmenistan in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup draw conducted in Kuala Lumpur. This development follows the draw announcement that outlines upcoming matches for the Indian team.

Myanmar has been chosen to host the Group D qualifiers from August 6 to 10 in a centralized round-robin format. The draw split 33 teams into eight groups with varying numbers of contenders, where group winners and top-performing runners-up will advance alongside host country Thailand for the final tournament slated from April 1 to 18.

The AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup aims to identify top teams for the 2026 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup. The once eight-team tournament will now feature 12 teams in the 2026 edition, due to changes in tournament structure driven by team rankings from previous editions, where India was seeded in Pot 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025